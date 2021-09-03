C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Up 5.7%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) shot up 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.55 and last traded at $50.40. 95,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,560,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

Get C3.ai alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.31.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $156,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $1,560,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,755,410 shares of company stock worth $345,305,587. 52.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 40.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in C3.ai by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai Company Profile (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.