C3.ai (TSX:AI) Shares Up 0.3%

C3.ai Inc (TSX:AI)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$14.74 and last traded at C$14.68. 42,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$14.63.

Separately, Fundamental Research downgraded C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$14.40 to C$14.38 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

C3.ai Company Profile (TSX:AI)

C3.ai, Inc is a leading provider of enterprise AI software for accelerating digital transformation. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI® Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems.

