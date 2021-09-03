Cabot Oil & Gas Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 9,801 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 934% compared to the typical volume of 948 put options.

NYSE COG opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $198,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,557.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 973,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,993,000 after purchasing an additional 946,602 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $409,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 513,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 22,946 shares during the last quarter.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

