Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 211.17 ($2.76).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cairn Energy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 235 ($3.07) in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of CNE opened at GBX 196.90 ($2.57) on Friday. Cairn Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The stock has a market cap of £983.06 million and a PE ratio of -3.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 159.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 280.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

