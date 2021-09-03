Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Stake Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.9% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,120,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,563,000 after purchasing an additional 319,731 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CALM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 913.23 and a beta of -0.15. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.45.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.22 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

