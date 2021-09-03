Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) Insider Sells £826,925 in Stock

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) insider William Wyatt sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,410 ($44.55), for a total transaction of £826,925 ($1,080,382.81).

Shares of LON:CLDN traded down GBX 44.50 ($0.58) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,375.50 ($44.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,415. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 4.08. Caledonia Investments plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,435 ($44.88). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,276.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,026.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

