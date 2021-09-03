Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Plans $0.75 Dividend

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) declared a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Monday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of Calloway’s Nursery stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61. Calloway’s Nursery has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $23.00.

About Calloway’s Nursery

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc engages in operating of garden centers. Its products include mosquito control, soils and mulches, pottery, fertilizers, weed control, birding, rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, lawn decor, chimeneas, and corinthian bells wind chimes. The company was founded by Jim Estill, John Cosby, and John Peters in March 1986 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

