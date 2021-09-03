Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Plans $0.75 Dividend

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) declared a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Monday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.
Shares of Calloway’s Nursery stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61. Calloway’s Nursery has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $23.00.
About Calloway's Nursery
