Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,663 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 579.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,452,000 after buying an additional 1,920,831 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,163,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,924,000 after buying an additional 747,281 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 302.8% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 958,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,770,000 after purchasing an additional 720,474 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 487.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 861,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,312,000 after purchasing an additional 714,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,222,000 after purchasing an additional 681,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CM. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Shares of NYSE:CM traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,974. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.43 and its 200 day moving average is $108.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $72.07 and a twelve month high of $121.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.1561 per share. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.