Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$99.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential downside of 36.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNR. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$142.40.

Shares of CNR opened at C$156.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$157.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$134.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$137.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.61 billion and a PE ratio of 27.66.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

