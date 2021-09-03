Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 388.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.7% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,545,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.08. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.86%.

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

