Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%.

Shares of CTLP traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.77. 554,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $765.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,634,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTLP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cantaloupe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

