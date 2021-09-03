Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Announces Earnings Results

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%.

CTLP traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 554,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,311. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 2.13.

CTLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $55,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $288,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $2,159,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $3,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

