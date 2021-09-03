Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Barrington Research

Stock analysts at Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTLP. TheStreet raised Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Cantaloupe stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,063. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.98 million, a PE ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 2.13.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cantaloupe will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,634,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

