Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 15.12%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $765.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth $2,159,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $3,634,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTLP shares. Barrington Research began coverage on Cantaloupe in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

