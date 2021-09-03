Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%.

CTLP traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. 10,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.55 million, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTLP shares. Barrington Research began coverage on Cantaloupe in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $3,634,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,159,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

