Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 15.12%.

NASDAQ:CTLP traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,063. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $765.87 million, a PE ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Cantaloupe in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $2,159,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $3,634,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

