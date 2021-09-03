Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%.

CTLP stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.87 million, a P/E ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,159,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,634,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

