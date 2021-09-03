Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 266 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after buying an additional 364,854 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,894,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $145,156,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $14.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,946.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,681.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,563.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $959.87 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -38,920.20 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

