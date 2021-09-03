Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,677 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.5% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 139,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 13,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 229,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.89. 6,490,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,949,340. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average is $52.79. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

