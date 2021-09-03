Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.77. The stock had a trading volume of 401,612 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79.

