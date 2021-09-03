Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE stock remained flat at $$46.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. 20,777,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,067,213. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $262.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

