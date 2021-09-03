Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.8% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,237 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $5,439,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,002,000 after purchasing an additional 32,408 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.28. 3,893,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,729,794. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

