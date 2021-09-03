Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 32,963 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 196.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,963 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Jumia Technologies worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JMIA. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 91,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. 35.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.75. 3,912,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,528,769. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $69.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

