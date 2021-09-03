Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,474 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 45,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ROUS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.16. 5,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,170. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $42.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43.

