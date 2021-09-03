Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.37. 2,508,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,720. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.73 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.93 and a 200 day moving average of $222.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $115.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

Several research firms have commented on CAT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

