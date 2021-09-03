Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $15.94 Million Stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the period. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 2.09% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $15,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 263.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REZ traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.37. 40,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,965. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.21 and its 200-day moving average is $81.24. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $58.46 and a 1-year high of $92.60.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.