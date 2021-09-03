Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.42. 9,409,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,092,324. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average of $52.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.