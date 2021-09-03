Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total transaction of $1,058,115.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,400,673.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,209,977. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

TSLA traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $733.57. 14,863,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,629,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $684.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $669.57. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.88 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $726.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.10, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

