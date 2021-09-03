Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,733 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,753,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248,832 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $297,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,895 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 63.3% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,673,387 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $151,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,758 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,120,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,158 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,214,328 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $182,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.30. 20,213,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,252,559. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $30.87.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

GOLD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

