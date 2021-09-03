Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $11.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,895.50. The stock had a trading volume of 947,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,801. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,707.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,418.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,359 shares of company stock valued at $327,455,709 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

