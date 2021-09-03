Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covey Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $9.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,874.79. The company had a trading volume of 979,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,658.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,379.56. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

