Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $36.34 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,760 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $36,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 248,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after buying an additional 34,626 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. MTC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 22,915 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,534,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,380,000 after purchasing an additional 73,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.67. 2,515,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,233,341. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.