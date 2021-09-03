Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $4.38 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.5% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,073,000 after buying an additional 2,295,326 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,385.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,731 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,568,000 after purchasing an additional 843,705 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,909,000 after purchasing an additional 827,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,776 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.00. 2,466,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,050. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.35 and its 200-day moving average is $64.86. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $67.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%.

