Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $4.68 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 0.5% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,125,258,000 after acquiring an additional 349,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,462,577,000 after buying an additional 314,841 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,166,933,000 after buying an additional 520,162 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,855,000 after buying an additional 260,413 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $330.34. 2,762,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,439. The company has a market capitalization of $348.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $325.16 and a 200 day moving average of $311.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

