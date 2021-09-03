Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

BKLN stock remained flat at $$22.21 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,683,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,299. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16.

