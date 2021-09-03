Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,459,000. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares makes up about 0.8% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,797,000 after purchasing an additional 124,565 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,358,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 201,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTC traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.37. 20,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,171. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.00. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $88.26 and a 1-year high of $94.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.181 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%.

