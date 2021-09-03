Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 116,375 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 276.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,375 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $10,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.

ITB traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.00. 1,782,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.22.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

