Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

Shares of PG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.05. 5,270,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,987,288. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $349.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

