Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 129,162 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.7% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,427,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,646. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $111.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

