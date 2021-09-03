Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,795 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,795 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,876,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,212,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $283.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.55. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Truist increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HSBC increased their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

