Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.33

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.33 and last traded at $27.92, with a volume of 794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSWC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 103.61%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 388.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

