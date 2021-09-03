Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Sells C$1,405,936.09 in Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 255,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.51, for a total value of C$1,405,936.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,648,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,086,612.11.

Darren Murvin Pylot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Darren Murvin Pylot sold 40,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.61, for a total value of C$224,316.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Darren Murvin Pylot sold 300,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total value of C$1,644,660.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Darren Murvin Pylot sold 211,800 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total value of C$1,139,484.00.

CS traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,201. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.25 and a 52 week high of C$6.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 10.31.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CS. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.24.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

