Carbon Hits Market Capitalization of $5.58 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Carbon has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and $201,973.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00067853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.17 or 0.00132457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00162523 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.84 or 0.07906573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,171.10 or 1.00429748 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.81 or 0.00814321 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

