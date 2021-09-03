Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $2.96 on Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $2.96 or 0.00005889 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion and approximately $4.98 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00057166 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00091757 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.78 or 0.00349542 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00012456 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000564 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00046603 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000744 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,095,610,708 coins and its circulating supply is 32,014,093,990 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

