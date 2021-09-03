Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $193,600.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $193,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $156,580.00.

NASDAQ CDLX traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $97.99. 291,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,207. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 2.60. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.50% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CDLX. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

