Cardlytics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,540 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,269% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

Cardlytics stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 2.60. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDLX. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Cardlytics to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $156,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,674 shares in the company, valued at $18,372,627.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total transaction of $55,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,365.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 372,619 shares of company stock worth $32,438,256 and have sold 25,052 shares worth $2,833,591. Company insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 245.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1,616.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

