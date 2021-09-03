CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). CareCloud posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTBC. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CareCloud in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MTBC stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $118.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $190,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,079 in the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CareCloud in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CareCloud by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 17.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CareCloud by 40.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

