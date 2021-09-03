Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Trading Up 0%

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $167.49 and last traded at $167.49. Approximately 42 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGJTF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$226.00 to C$228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.84.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

