Carlos S. Bori Sells 9,247 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,903.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carlos S. Bori also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15.

SWKS traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.01. 807,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.72 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

