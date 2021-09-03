Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Trading Down 4.9%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)’s share price fell 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.86 and last traded at $20.86. 46,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,710,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUK. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%.

In other news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $329,323.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,012 shares of company stock worth $927,222. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 11.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 586,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60,225 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 44.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 435,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 58,952 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 947.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

